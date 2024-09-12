Perritt Capital Management Inc Invests $132,000 in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIC. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $60,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,880.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

