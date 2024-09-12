Perritt Capital Management Inc Invests $367,000 in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.17% of ARQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the second quarter worth about $13,002,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARQ Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARQ opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Arq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

About ARQ

ARQ ( NASDAQ:ARQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

