Perritt Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,387 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 0.6% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,046,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,095,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 116,250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

