Perritt Capital Management Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.14% of Bragg Gaming Group worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Bragg Gaming Group Profile

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.