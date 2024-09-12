Perritt Capital Management Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Karat Packaging worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karat Packaging by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
KRT stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $30.94.
Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
