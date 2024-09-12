Perritt Capital Management Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Karat Packaging worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karat Packaging by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Price Performance

KRT stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.