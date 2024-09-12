Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $491.50

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 491.50 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 489.50 ($6.40), with a volume of 469302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 489 ($6.39).
Personal Assets Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 486.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 484.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,790.00 and a beta of 0.19.
Personal Assets Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Personal Assets
Personal Assets Company Profile
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
