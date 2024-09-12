PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.11 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

