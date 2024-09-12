PFG Advisors Has $15.79 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $232.24 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

