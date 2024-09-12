PFG Advisors Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after acquiring an additional 517,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,701,000 after purchasing an additional 467,283 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.