PFG Advisors Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $549.84 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.26 and its 200 day moving average is $544.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

