PFG Advisors Purchases 43,514 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,514 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

