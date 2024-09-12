PFG Advisors Sells 175 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $895.16 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $854.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $767.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

