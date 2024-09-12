Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 2.1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 8,220,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 38,077,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of -484.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

