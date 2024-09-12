PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.34

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.34 and traded as high as C$9.37. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.08, with a volume of 80,802 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$428.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.33.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$154.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2398427 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 60,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.17 per share, with a total value of C$616,350.48. In other news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 60,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$616,350.48. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$49,147.00. 12.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

