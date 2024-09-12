PHX Minerals (PHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 13th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.57. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

