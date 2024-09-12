PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,085.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE PCQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 137,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $10.02.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
