PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,085.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PCQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 137,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

