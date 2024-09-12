PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Summit Therapeutics Surges on Trial Results: Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Understanding Treasury Bonds: Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.