PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.6 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

