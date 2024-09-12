Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Update

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,600 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the August 15th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pineapple Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

PEGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 114,036,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pineapple Energy has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGY. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pineapple Energy by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.