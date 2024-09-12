Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

