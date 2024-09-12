Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.27% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PINS opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

