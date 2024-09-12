Piper Sandler Cuts Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $18.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CHCT opened at $16.13 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $446.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 289.06%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,373,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 428,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

