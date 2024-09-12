Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after buying an additional 785,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

