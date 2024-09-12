Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,527,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 38,905,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 95,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 111,925 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

