Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Plus500 Price Performance
Shares of PLSQF remained flat at $33.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $33.70.
Plus500 Company Profile
