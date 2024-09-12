Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Plus500 Price Performance

Shares of PLSQF remained flat at $33.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.