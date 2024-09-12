Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Polar Power and Captivision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Captivision”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $15.29 million 0.37 -$6.55 million ($0.53) -0.83 Captivision $14.64 million 9.32 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -55.56% -52.52% -26.64% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polar Power beats Captivision on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. It serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. In addition, the company sells its products through a direct sales force, and independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

