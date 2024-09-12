Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Popular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Popular has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Popular to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Popular Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. Popular has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

