Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading Down 3%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.20. 445,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 267,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
