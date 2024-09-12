Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading Down 3%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.20. 445,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 267,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on POAHY

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

About Porsche Automobil

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.