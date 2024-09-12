PotCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $30.31 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $30.31 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00106792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.