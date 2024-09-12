Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

PWZYF remained flat at C$12.00 on Thursday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of C$9.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.00.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

