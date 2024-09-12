PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Lifted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.44.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

