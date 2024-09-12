Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,272 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 2.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

PSQ opened at $41.70 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

