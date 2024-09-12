Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,470 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $581,503,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,097.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,617,000 after buying an additional 2,464,094 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $201,582,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

