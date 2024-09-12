Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average is $214.58.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

