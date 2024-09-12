Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 442.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $876.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $867.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $806.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

