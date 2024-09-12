Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $135.17 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $606.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

