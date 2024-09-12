Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $406,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $329.98 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.13. The company has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.