Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 869.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 47.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Price Performance
Shares of BA opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $156.10 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
