Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 869.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 47.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $156.10 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.