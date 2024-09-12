Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 637 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.57.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.