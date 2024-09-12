Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 452 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $249.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.88 and its 200 day moving average is $268.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

