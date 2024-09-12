Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 870 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $118.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

