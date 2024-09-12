Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB) Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae Acquires 19,400 Shares of Stock

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRBGet Free Report) Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae bought 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00.

Shares of PRB opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.65. Probe Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$249.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.26.

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

