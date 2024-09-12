Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB) Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae Acquires 19,400 Shares of Stock

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae bought 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00.
Probe Gold Price Performance
Shares of PRB opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.65. Probe Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$249.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.26.
About Probe Gold
