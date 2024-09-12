ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc Buys 2,154 Shares

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,462.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,581,062 shares in the company, valued at $491,131,637.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 165,316 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,024,959.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 786,193 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,102,392.57.

On Friday, August 30th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 6,136 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,890.64.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 31,784 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $212,634.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $304,553.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth about $8,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ProFrac by 1,632.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 228,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ProFrac by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ProFrac by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

