ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYU traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $26.38.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.