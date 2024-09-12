ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYU traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $26.38.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

