Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $55,746.00 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $55,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 36,492 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $68,969.88.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 11,396 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $27,806.24.

On Thursday, July 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 47,993 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $115,183.20.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,497 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $18,778.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,288 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $17,570.56.

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $105,257.24.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TARA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 323,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,866. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.82. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.37. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,082,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $630,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

