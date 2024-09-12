Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

PSA opened at $359.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.90. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $361.23. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.21.

View Our Latest Report on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.