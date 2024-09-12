PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,410,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,153,242 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 10.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,521,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,189,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 407,353 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 313,928 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 895,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

