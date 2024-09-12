Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Up 2%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.24 and last traded at C$11.24. 274,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 700,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.