PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 10,839.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after buying an additional 115,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

