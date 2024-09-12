Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -141.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,878,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

